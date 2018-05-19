Washington Post identifies ‘secret FBI source’ as a ‘retired American professor’

Breaking news from the Washington Post tonight where we’re learning new details on the “secret FBI source” who met with advisers to the Trump campaign:

Secret FBI source for Russia investigation met with three Trump advisers during campaign. Great and well-considered story by my Post colleagues to come: https://t.co/JqMPKFB5QZ — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 19, 2018

According to the Post, the source is: A retired American professor in 2016 began working as a secret informant for the FBI as it investigated Russia’s interference in the U.S. presidential campaign, and he contacted three Trump advisers in the summer and fall of that year, according to people familiar with his activities.

The paper is not naming the retired professor at this time: The role played by the source is now at the center of a contentious battle that has pitted President Trump against his own Justice Department and fueled the president’s attacks on the special counsel investigation. The Washington Post has confirmed the informant’s identity with multiple people familiar with his role but is not reporting his name following warnings from U.S. intelligence officials that exposing him could endanger him or his contacts.– READ MORE

