FAILING: Majority Of 8th Graders In Public Schools Are Not Proficient In Math, Reading

The report, released by the U.S. Department of Education, revealed that 65% of eighth graders in public schools were not proficient in reading and 67% were not proficient in math. The report also revealed that the results were significantly worse in urban districts. CNS News reports:

Only 5 percent of Detroit public-school eighth graders were proficient or better in math. Only 7 percent were proficient or better in reading.

In the Cleveland public schools, only 11 percent of eight graders were proficient or better in math and only 10 percent were proficient or better in reading.

In the Baltimore public schools, only 11 percent were proficient or better in math and only 13 percent were proficient or better in reading.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1