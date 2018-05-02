True Pundit

Politics TV

Graham: Liberals would ‘kill themselves’ if Trump won Nobel Prize (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

During a recent interview on Fox News, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that if President Donald Trump wins the Nobel Peace Prize he thinks a lot of liberals would “kill themselves.”

Graham appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo, where they discussed the recent developments on the Korean Peninsula involving the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Graham Says What He Thinks Will Happen If Trump Wins Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH: Graham Says What He Thinks Will Happen If Trump Wins Nobel Peace Prize

During a recent interview on Fox News, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that if President Donald Trump wins the Nobel Peace Prize he thinks a lot of liberals would "kill themselves."

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: