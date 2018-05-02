Graham: Liberals would ‘kill themselves’ if Trump won Nobel Prize (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): If Trump wins the Nobel Peace Prize “I think a lot of liberals would kill themselves.” pic.twitter.com/Q3c7safPUF — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2018

During a recent interview on Fox News, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that if President Donald Trump wins the Nobel Peace Prize he thinks a lot of liberals would “kill themselves.”

Graham appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo, where they discussed the recent developments on the Korean Peninsula involving the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. – READ MORE

