Unlike Broward County, Las Vegas Police Act, Arrest Student Issuing School Death Threats On Instagram

Unlike the police in Broward County, Florida, who knew of threats the Valentine’s Day shooter had made but somehow never took him into custody as a result, Las Vegas Metropolitan police confronted with a similar situation took no chances: on Sunday they took into custody an eighth-grader who posted deadly threats regarding his school on Instagram.

The 13-year-old student from Pinecrest Academy had made five posts on Instagram, some of which included messages such as “Prepare for school on Monday” and “I’m going to murder you.” He wrote that he had a death list, according to Fox5Vegas.

Pinecrest Academy St. Rose staff, apprised of the threats, immediately alerted Las Vegas Metropolitan police. The school also emailed parents to alert them the school was aware of what was going on and the student had been taken into custody. – READ MORE

