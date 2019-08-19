O’Rourke: America Is A Country ‘Founded On Racism,’ ‘Is Still Racist Today’ (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke described America as a country that persists through racism during a speech in Arkansas this weekend.

He posted a video of the speech to his Twitter page with the caption, “Our country was founded on racism—and is still racist today. In Arkansas, I said why I believe there’s no denying this reality; and why it’s on all of us to change it.”

Our country was founded on racism—and is still racist today. In Arkansas, I said why I believe there’s no denying this reality; and why it’s on all of us to change it. pic.twitter.com/cHLKmCMGEB — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 18, 2019

“This country, though we would like to think otherwise, was founded on racism, has persisted through racism, and is racist today,” O’Rourke said in the speech.

The speech is part of O'Rourke's campaign relaunch, which he advertised as consisting of him taking on President Trump more directly.