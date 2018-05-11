Small business owner goes viral after saying Michael Avenatti owes him $160,179

Meet David Morris, co-CEO of Dillanos, a coffee roasting company based in Seattle, WA. This tweet of his from May 8 has gone viral after accusing Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy Daniels, of owing Dillanos a whopping $160,179.

Morris’ complaint is related to Tully’s Coffee, which was purchased out of bankruptcy by Avenatti’s investment firm in 2013. From the Seattle Times: He’s become famous as the brash lawyer for the porn star who purportedly bedded the future president, but before Michael Avenatti accused Donald Trump and his attorney of a payoff scheme to muzzle Stormy Daniels, he faced allegations of dubious business dealings as owner of a flailing coffee chain.

Since his investment firm bought bankrupt Tully’s Coffee for $9.15 million at auction five years ago, Avenatti’s company has been named in more than 50 state and federal legal complaints, including commercial lawsuits, breach of lease actions and warrants for unpaid taxes, court records show.

Global Baristas failed to pay $4,998,198 in federal taxes last year, according to a tax lien filed by the IRS in August 2017. That is in addition to thousands of dollars in state taxes the company failed to pay over the years, according to more than 20 state tax liens filed in California and Washington. – READ MORE

