FAIL: Student Had AR-15 In State With Assault Weapon Ban; Had Grenades, C-4 Land Mine Detonator

Prosecutors in Maryland say that an 18-year-old man they arrested last week for bringing a gun to school also had grenades, a C-4 landmine detonator, a bulletproof vest, and “an AR-15 style rifle” in a state that has had an assault weapons ban in place for years.

Montgomery County Police charged the young man on February 15 “with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property after the incident,” WJLA reported.

Prosecutors say that the accused student, who is being held without bond, had purportedly brought a gun to school once before in a separate incident.

The defense for the accused student claimed that he “has no evidence of mental health and that he has completely cooperated with authorities” and that he is “an honor roll student with scholarship offers from two universities.” – READ MORE

