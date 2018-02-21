True Pundit

WATCH: Liberal Guest Claims Trump Hasn’t Taken Action On Russia — Tucker’s Response Blew His Mind

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blew his liberal guest’s mind on Monday when he reminded him about the hundreds of Russians recently killed in Syria.

Chris Hahn, a radio host and former aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer, repeatedly insisted that President Donald Trump hasn’t done anything in terms of retribution for Russian meddling.

“They were spending over a million dollars a month in violation of our federal campaign finance laws,” Hahn exclaimed. “They were involved in our election. Now, whether or not that had an effect, I don’t know. They were meddling, H.R. Mcmaster agreed they were meddling. The only person that doesn’t seem want to take action on this is the President of the United States.” – READ MORE

