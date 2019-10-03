FAIL: Rosie O’Donnell Deletes Twitter Poll After 57% Say No To Trump Impeachment

Comedienne Rosie O’Donnell tried to troll her arch-nemesis Donald Trump — only to discover that the joke was on her.

On Sunday, the woman who famously called the president a “s*** stain with a tinge of orange” launched a Twitter poll to see how many people favored impeachment; as it turned out, not that many. Out of 272, 582 people, only 42% said “Hell Yes” when questioned if Trump should be impeached while another 58% said “Hell No.”

Oopsie.

As a result of the epic fail, Rosie deleted her Twitter poll, though it now lives on in the archives of our collective screenshots:

The trolls on Twitter had a field day mocking O'Donnell for not only launching a poll designed to diminish Trump, but also for deleting it when her plan backfired.