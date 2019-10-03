Maxine Waters Calls For Trump To Be ‘Placed In Solitary Confinement’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) went off the rails on Tuesday in calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment for the umpteenth time. Topping her previous comments, Rep. Waters claimed that Trump should be thrown in jail and “placed in solitary confinement.”

In a series of tweets, the seasoned Democrat threw a number of allegations at Trump, which included the president apparently “implying” whistleblowers should be “killed.” While impeachment must suffice for now, she argued, Trump deserves imprisonment and solitary confinement.

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed,” she accused. “Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

The 81-year-old also scolded Trump for allegedly implying “civil war” will break out if he’s impeached; Waters said this was a dogwhistle “to his white supremacists” to cultivate fear. – READ MORE