Farmers — tired of being blamed for climate change — drive tractor convoy to The Hague, causing record-breaking rush hour in the Netherlands

Farmers in the Netherlands are ticked off over claims that they should be held responsible for nitrogen oxide emissions, so much so that police said 2,200 joined a convoy of tractors storming The Hague in protest on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that the agriculture activists caused “the worst morning commute in Dutch history.”

In the midst of the country’s efforts to curb carbon emissions to meet the government’s goals, members of the ruling party have floated a mandate for reducing the number of livestock farmers are allowed to raise — even suggesting cutting herds by 50 percent. Producers aren’t having it.

Fences and other barriers were toppled as the protestors made their way to their destination. While the vast majority of the caravan’s participants were peaceful — only three were arrested — the congregation took its time to be sure their presence was known by city-slickers. NPR reported that “more than 700 miles of traffic jams at the peak of rush hour, mostly due to the protest.” – READ MORE