FAIL: Mitt “Mr. Big Pants” Romney Finishes Second in GOP Utah Senate Contest Triggering Primary

Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney failed to secure the Utah Republican Party’s nomination for Senate on Saturday, triggering a June primary.

In the second round of voting, state Rep. Mike Kennedy (R) won 50.88 percent of the vote, with Romney following with 49.12 percent, according to reports.

Because neither candidate secured 60 percent, the two will head to a June statewide Republican primary.

There will be a GOP primary for @MittRomney in the Utah Senate race. He just came in second to Mike Kennedy in the second round of delegate voting here at the convention. Romney 49.12% Kennedy 50.88% — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) April 22, 2018

Wait, Mitt already picked out his office furniture. This can't be possible. Hahahahahahahaha https://t.co/fjDdK4mIHu — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 22, 2018

