FAIL: Mitt “Mr. Big Pants” Romney Finishes Second in GOP Utah Senate Contest Triggering Primary

Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney failed to secure the Utah Republican Party’s nomination for Senate on Saturday, triggering a June primary.

In the second round of voting, state Rep. Mike Kennedy (R) won 50.88 percent of the vote, with Romney following with 49.12 percent, according to reports.

Because neither candidate secured 60 percent, the two will head to a June statewide Republican primary.

