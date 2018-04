VIRAL VIDEO: Kansas Soccer Starlet Sets Up Goal With INCREDIBLE Front Flip Throw-In

Kansas soccer starlet Ashley Lakin helped clinch victory for Maize High School when she delivered a front flip throw-in to set up her teammate to score with a header.

Maize High were playing local rivals Maize South High School when Lakin pulled off the flip throw.

A clip of the play shared on Twitter had earned over 40,000 views at the time of writing.

Maize High School went on to win the game 2-1.

