17 F*cks You Should Finally Stop Giving When You’re a Grown & Mature Person

Sometimes we take the world on our shoulders, and instead of making the world a better place, all we end up doing is creating more stress for ourselves. Are you somewhere there?

Below are 17 f*cks you should not give, as they are definitely items you can immediately remove from your worry list and rather concentrate more on fuckworthy items.

1. Giving a f*ck about what others think

When you care too much about that others will say, you live your life for them and not yourself.

It’s your life, your decisions and choices. Others love to judge, and why should you give a f*ck if they do?

2. Giving a f*ck about being right all the time.

It is by accepting you are wrong that you open doors to learn what is right.

Don’t give a fuck on being wrong sometimes. After all, no one knows everything and has all the answers in life.

3. Giving a f*ck about having a perfect body

The ‘perfect body’ is a lie.

Do not let it shrink your life.

You are enough, just as you are.

4. Giving a f*ck about the 3-inch heels.

If that’s your style, again, you do you and rock it. But if you’re putting your poor legs and feet through hell for a few extra inches, maybe don’t. You’ll still be just as gorgeous without the heels.

5. Giving a f*ck about Past mistakes

Learn to forgive yourself more often.

Don’t be hard on yourself, we all make mistakes and mess up in life. Accept that everyone gets it wrong sometimes. Don’t the fuck you blame yourself.

6. Giving a f*ck about gossip.

Be content with your own life and have no desire to concern yourself with what is going on in someone else’s.

Don’t give a fuck for gossip and rumor mongering.

7. Giving a f*ck about others’ approval or validation.

Listen and factor in what others have to say, but don’t seek anyone’s validation.

If you live for people’s approval, you will die from their rejection.

Don’t give a fuck about what others think about you. Know your own self-worth.

8. Giving a f*ck about Letting go the Toxic

You are and you will always BE’ – with or without someone.

Mark your Boundaries. Don’t let the fuck anyone cross it.

When the red flags appear- Just Leave.

