Publix Finally Mans Up, Says David Hogg’s $1 Million Extortion Attempt Won’t Work

Publix was on the receiving end of Hogg’s latest stab at fascist activism thanks to the company’s previous financial support for Adam Putnam, Florida’s agriculture commissioner and a candidate for the GOP nomination for governor who is proud of the support he gets from the National Rifle Association.

In a Twitter post published a week before Friday’s demonstrations, Hogg demanded a payment of $1 million from the supermarket chain to make up for its support of Putnam — and tried to extort a humiliating promise from Publix to make its politics conform to a teenage liberal’s demands.

I call on @Publix to donate double the money they gave to Putman to the Stoneman Douglas Victims fund, $1,000,000. And never support an A rated NRA politician again. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 24, 2018

While the supermarket chain tried to wiggle its way out of the protests by announcing it would stop all political donations, turning over what would amount to a $1 million extortion payment wasn’t going to be in the cards. (It’s not like the fund needs money anyway. According to Orlando Weekly, it’s already collected some $8.7 million.)

This week, Fred Guttenberg, a Hogg ally and the father of 14-year-old Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg, published a series of Twitter posts recounting how Publix CEO Ted Jones had informed him on Tuesday that the company wasn’t going to be victimized by a shakedown scheme.

Jones cited Friday’s “die-ins” at two Florida locations as the reason, according to Gutttenberg. That would make sense to anyone who knows that an extortionist who finds a victim willing to pay will only keep demanding more, but Guttenberg proclaimed that he was shocked.

“He had the gall to say to me that because the die in made this so political that he would not be able to come down here to meet with the Parkland kids and families, as a reminder we are customers, and that Publix would not be making any donation to the victims fund,” Guttenberg wrote. – READ MORE

