Facebook Watch-Selected Organization Promotes One-Sided Abortion Piece

Attn, the Millennial-oriented news brand selected for payments by Facebook under its Facebook Watch initiative, displayed its pro-abortion and divisive identity politics bias in its video “President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards on How We Need More Women in Office.”

Attn offers no counterpoint or pro-life voice and allows Richards to attack male lawmakers, painting them as extremists who are unable to serve the broader public because of their gender.

The Attn video’s accompanying text states: “Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, says that more women in Congress would lead to better reproductive healthcare and family planning. Women make up less than 20 percent of the U.S. Reps. and 22 percent of the Senate. Women’s reproductive rights have come under attack by politicians who do not empathize, spurring more women than ever to run for office.”

Attn cites a statistic that “60 percent of Americans support legal abortion,” even though Gallup research shows that some 68 percent of Americans say they support some or all abortion restrictions. – READ MORE

