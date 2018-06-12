David Frum: Trump Is Our ‘Punishment’ for Terrible Citizens Not Liking the News (VIDEO)

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a very real affliction that plagues many in the liberal media and many in the anti-Trump crowd. During an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, David Frum, a faux Republican and editor for the left-leaning Atlantic, showed off how advanced his TDS was when he decried President Trump ahead of the historic North Korea summit as a cruel “punishment” against the American people for being irresponsible and hating the news media.

CNN host Brian Stelter originally asked Frum to comment on President Trump’s criticism of CNN while at the press conference at the G7 summit in Canada. Of course, Frum suggested Trump’s words somehow gave cover to dictators to abuse the press. He then shifted gears and started trashing Americans who were “fatigued” of the news.

“If your child is feverishly ill, it can be very fatiguing to sit by her bedside and take care of her but it’s what you do because that’s your duty and, I think, your responsibility and it’s also a source of satisfaction to you,” he scolded the public. “If your country is ill, you have the same responsibility.”

According to Frum, “we got Donald Trump in the first place as a punishment for not being good enough citizens.” That’s right, Trump wasn’t elected because he spoke to Americans who felt forgotten and disenfranchised, it was because of those irresponsible Americans who didn’t want to listen to the liberal media. What a great message to the voters as we head into the midterms. – READ MORE

