Facebook VP’s memo suggests growth should come at any cost, even if it puts users in danger

Facebook is learning that no matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. The latest PR disaster to hit the company has come in the form of a leaked internal memo, in which VP Andrew “Boz” Bosworth suggests that the platform’s growth should come at any cost, even if it means someone killing themselves as a result of bullying or people being killed in terror attacks organized on the site.

In the 2016 memo, which is aptly titled “the ugly” and was published on Buzzfeed, Bosworth writes, “anything that allows us to connect more people more often is *de facto* good.”

…Maybe someone finds love. Maybe it even saves the life of someone on the brink of suicide.

So we connect more people

That can be bad if they make it negative. Maybe it costs a life by exposing someone to bullies. Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools.

And still we connect people.

The ugly truth is that we believe in connecting people so deeply that anything that allows us to connect more people more often is *de facto* good. It is perhaps the only area where the metrics do tell the true story as far as we are concerned.

That isn’t something we are doing for ourselves. Or for our stock price (ha!). It is literally just what we do. We connect people. Period. – READ MORE

