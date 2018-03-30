VIDEO: ‘Roseanne’ Star Sandra Bernhard Channels Hillary In Vicious Attack On Female Trump Voters

“Roseanne” star Sandra Bernhard slammed women who voted for President Trump as not having the ability to “think for themselves.”

“I think it’s being either under the thumb of your husband or, for the election, it was being so offended by Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s legacy that you turned on her,” 62-year-old actress explained Wednesday during her appearance on “The Beat with Ari Melber” on MSNBC.

“Or feeling inadequate,” she added. “Feeling like ‘how can somebody be so educated. How could somebody have brought themselves up from their own experience and gone to the top, educated herself, fought for civil rights and equality.’ And I think that’s threatening to a lot of women.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1