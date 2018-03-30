The World’s Richest Man Just Lost $10.7 Billion as Trump Tweets About Amazon

In his usual morning round of tweets, President Donald Trump confirmed reports that he would go after Internet giant Amazon for “putting many thousands of retailers out of business.” And with that, the Commander in Chief cut billions of dollars from the net worth of the world’s richest man—Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted that he’s “stated my concerns with Amazon long before the election”—appearing to confirm reports by news site Axios that the president was “obsessed” with Amazon, and was seeking to use antitrust laws against the company.

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

Since that report Wednesday morning, shares of Amazon have shed nearly 9%—lopping off as much as $10.7 billion from the net worth of Bezos, who recently became the world’s richest man (excluding, perhaps, Russian President Vladimir Putin). Bezos’ stake in Amazon is now worth in $107.7 billion, based on the firm’s most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. – READ MORE

