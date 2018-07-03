Facebook Shuts Down Support Group for Veterans with PTSD

Facebook Shut Down A Support Page For Veterans With Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, Claiming The Page Breached “community Guidelines.”

According to the Daily Mail, Facebook “closed Fill Your Boots UK (FYB UK) after claiming its content, which included discussions with mentally ill soldiers who were considering ending their lives, breached ‘community’ guidelines.”

“Soldiers suffering from combat-induced traumas after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan would post ‘cries for help’ on the page on an almost daily basis,” they explained, adding, “FYB UK would then issue SOS messages, asking other veterans to rush to their aid.”

Facebook, however, refused to reinstate the page despite a series of phone calls made to the company, and the page’s founder is now accusing the social network of putting lives at risk.- READ MORE

