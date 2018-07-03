$45,000-per-year private school in uproar over plan to ‘segregate’ students by race

Parents at a posh private school are unhappy over an administrator’s plan to continue allegedly segregating students by race.

The Little Red School House in New York’s West Village, which has tuition fees of $45,485 per year, told parents last month that non-white middle school students will be placed in the same homeroom in the fall, the New York Post reported.

They learned that the race-based placement, implemented by Director Philip Kassen, already had been in effect for seventh and eighth graders during the 2017-18 school year.

The historically progressive school reportedly counts the children of celebrities including David Schwimmer and Christy Turlington Burns among its student body.

Kassen did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The New York Post reports that each grade, which has approximately 40 students, has two homerooms. Students remain with their homeroom groups for 30 percent of the school day. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1