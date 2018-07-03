Media Outlets Attack Sen. Marco Rubio For Saying It’s Bad To Use The ‘F-Word’

Several outlets are attacking Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) for noting on Twitter that it’s bad to use the “f word” and accusing Rubio of being insensitive in the wake of the Capital Gazette shooting.

Sign of our times… the F word is now routinely used in news stories, tweets etc It’s not even F*** anymore. Who made that decision??? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 29, 2018

Many in the media are insinuating that this tweet was meant to subtly criticize a survivor of the Capital Gazette shooting, Selene San Felice, who went on CNN claiming she “couldn’t give a f*** about the offer of prayers, if there’s nothing else.”

Without basis, technology outlet Mashable published an article claiming that Rubio “is more concerned about a naughty word used in a news report” than he is about the most recent mass shooting. The author of the article simply melts down and recommends seven things Rubio should be “more worried about than whether or not someone said the word ‘f***’ in a news report.”- READ MORE

