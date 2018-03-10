Facebook Sees 24% Drop In Average Time Spent On Site

While Facebook grapples with an explosion in overhead, expensive regulations in Europe (and possibly soon in the U.S.), a staggering decline in traffic, backlash over conservative purging and pedo questionnaires, and a former executive who went public in December with his “tremendous guilt” over helping to hook people on the “internet crack” that is social media – the Silicon Valley behemoth is facing a new challenge; a 24% drop in the average time spent on the site.

Now new numbers have been released that go through December, and the problem only seems to be getting worse. The updated data shows that Facebook’s core platform lost 18% in time spent, which is a huge change from the month before. This, says Pivotal, reflects a 24% decline in time spent per person.” Instagram, too, saw some poor engagement numbers. Though aggregated consumption went up, the user base went up at a higher clip, meaning that time per person went down 9%. –Fast Company

Recent changes to Facebook’s algorithms which prioritize posts from friends and family over promotions have been blamed for lower engagement – as Zuckerberg warned shareholders about in January. – READ MORE

