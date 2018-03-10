Cop who didn’t enter Florida school during shooting apparently lied about thinking gunshots outside

The former school resource deputy who stayed outside a Florida high school during a mass shooting appeared to know the shots were coming from inside the building, despite stating he thought they were outside.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department released internal radio dispatches from the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that revealed former Deputy Scot Peterson saying the gunfire was coming from “inside,” the Miami Herald reported.

“Do not approach the 12 or 1300 building, stay at least 500 feet away,” Peterson was heard saying over the radio.

Peterson previously stated he believed the gunshots were coming from outside the school, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

“Be advised we have possible, could be firecrackers, I think we have shots fired, possible shots fired,” Peterson told dispatchers.

Investigators said later he took up a position near the building and remained there for several minutes. His subsequent transmissions focus on getting nearby streets and the school shut down and keeping deputies away from the building. – READ MORE

