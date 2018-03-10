Anthony Scaramucci apologizes to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for saying she should take a suppository

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci apologized to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow after suggesting Friday morning she and other liberals should take a “suppository” to treat their “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“I apologize to @maddow: that was a lighthearted joke that could be blown out of proportion. She is extremely talented and while we may disagree on some stuff she has an important voice in our national discourse,” Scaramucci tweeted.

I apologize to @maddow: that was a lighthearted joke that could be blown out of proportion. She is extremely talented and while we may disagree on some stuff she has an important voice in our national discourse. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 9, 2018

Scaramucci made the controversial remark during an interview with Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Friday morning.

“You can tell she’s got a little bit of that Trump Derangement Syndrome, which I like,” Scaramucci told Fox News. “I’m hoping that one of these comedians will come up with anti-anxiety medication for liberals. Just take one tablet a day, maybe a suppository, and take it easy.” – READ MORE

