China To Build 25-30 More Bio-Labs Like In Wuhan Over Next 5 Years

In the next few years, the world could see almost 60 maximum security Level 4 virology labs in operation. The Guangdong province announced in May that it was planning to build between 25 to 30 biosafety labs in the next five years.

The facilities will be flung all over the globe, spanning 23 countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Gabon, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The current Wuhan Institute of Virology is now at the center of an investigation by US authorities into whether COVID-19 could have leaked from its lab.

About 75 percent of these facilities are or will be built in urban areas, which has experts around the world worried about the possibility of further “lab leaks.”– READ MORE

