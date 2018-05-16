Facebook Publishes First-Ever ‘Censorship Statistics’

Facebook removed millions of accounts and pieces of content in the past several months, the company stated in its first ever such report.

Specifically, it took down 837 million examples of “spam” in the first three months of 2018. It also purged 583 million fake accounts, “most of which were disabled within minutes of registration.”

Facebook, though, still wants to do more to combat content that could be against its rules — like those that are considered by its employees or artificial intelligence system to be hate speech, abuse, graphic violence, sexual activity, terrorist propaganda — while also ensuring that it doesn’t go too far in its censorship endeavors.

“As Mark Zuckerberg said at F8, we have a lot of work still to do to prevent abuse,” Guy Rosen, vice president of product management, wrote in a blog post announcing the report. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1