Latest media criticism of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem? FONT SIZE
Now they’re criticizing the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem because “‘Donald J. Trump’ is in a larger font than ‘Jerusalem, Israel’” on the ceremonial plaque:
On the new U.S. embassy plaque, "Donald J. Trump" is in a larger font size than "Jerusalem, Israel" pic.twitter.com/OIkW2NJF9x
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 15, 2018
Maybe they’ll next report on how many scoops of ice cream Ivanka ate for dessert? – READ MORE
