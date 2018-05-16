Latest media criticism of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem? FONT SIZE

Now they’re criticizing the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem because “‘Donald J. Trump’ is in a larger font than ‘Jerusalem, Israel’” on the ceremonial plaque:

On the new U.S. embassy plaque, "Donald J. Trump" is in a larger font size than "Jerusalem, Israel" pic.twitter.com/OIkW2NJF9x — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 15, 2018

Maybe they’ll next report on how many scoops of ice cream Ivanka ate for dessert? – READ MORE

