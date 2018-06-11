Dem rep: Trudeau ‘sabotaging’ trade negotiations by ‘feuding’ with Trump

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) on Sunday sided with the White House in its condemnation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, blaming Canada’s leader for endangering trade discussions with the U.S.

“While I have serious concerns about President Trump’s approach to trade talks with Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau has placed our trade relationship with Canada at risk by publicly feuding with President Trump on the world stage,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

He warned that Trudeau is “sabotaging” trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada “by driving both sides into their corners instead of encouraging a more diplomatic dialogue.”

Krishnamoorthi’s comments came hours after the White House escalated its attacks on the Canadian prime minister, signaling a growing rift between the neighboring nations over U.S. trade policy.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trudeau’s comments at a press conference on Saturday after the Group of Seven (G-7) summit amounted to a “betrayal,” while Peter Navarro, a Trump trade official, declared there was a “special place in hell” for foreign leaders who double-cross Trump. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1