Facebook May Have Broken Federal Law to Help Democrats

With Facebook already mired in controversy over its privacy practices, a new allegation is being made that the social media giant’s actions in the 2012 presidential election violated federal law.

Writing on The Daily Signal, Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and manager of the think tank’s Election Law Reform Initiative, said Facebook’s efforts to support President Barack Obama “may constitute a major violation of federal campaign finance law as an illegal corporate campaign contribution.”

Von Spakovsky based his claim on comments made by Carol Davidsen, former media director for Obama for America.

“(Facebook representatives) came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side,” Davidsen tweeted recently.

The basis for that argument runs like this: Facebook would have charged anyone else for the services that the Obama campaign received for nothing. That would make Facebook’s actions what are known as in-kind contributions. Federal election law bans corporations from making those kinds of contributions. – READ MORE

