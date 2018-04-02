Trump Freezes $200 Million in Funds to Syria

President Donald Trump has put the brakes on $200 million scheduled to be spent on recovery efforts in Syria, according to multiple published reports.

The reports come shortly after Trump said American troops may be leaving Syria “very soon.”

The Wall Street Journal initially reported the freeze, characterizing it as a retrenchment of the U.S. role in Syria that had been envisaged during the tenure of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Tillerson had made the commitment in February.

Trump’s action was triggered by a news account he read that reported the funds had been committed, according to Politico, which cited what it said was an unnamed State Department source..

ABC News also reported that Syria will not get the money, and quoted a State Department statement saying, in part, “In line with the President’s request to review all international assistance, we continually reevaluate appropriate assistance levels and how best they might be utilized.” – READ MORE

