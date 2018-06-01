True Pundit

Sally Field Supports Samantha Bee In The Most Vulgar Possible Way

On Thursday, as blowback erupted after supposed comedienne Samantha Bee’s hateful and vulgar attack on Ivanka Trump, calling her a “feckless c***,” actress Sally Field, 70, tweeted her support of Bee in another display of class and dignity:

In December 2016, after Donald Trump won the presidency, Field stated, “If you look at his past, if you look at his history, there is no evidence that he can do one single thing that he says he’s going to do. He has shown to be everything that he accuses and has accused Hillary Clinton of being. It is now evident he is all of those things, every single thing that he accused her of.” – READ MORE

