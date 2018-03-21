Facebook has lost nearly $50 billion in market cap since the data scandal

Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data debacle could be more damaging to the company than any of its other recent missteps.

The news that the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected president was able to amass data on 50 million users without their permission has sent Facebook’s market value down nearly $50 billion since Friday. That’s the stock’s biggest two-day decline ever. As of market close on Tuesday, Facebook’s stock price was $168, about 10 percent lower than it was on Friday, according to FactSet.

Tuesday also marks Facebook’s biggest trading day since 2014, with upward of 129 million shares of Facebook stock changing hands. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1