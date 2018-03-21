Politics TV
WATCH: Democrat Trayon White Sr. Also Claims Jewish Bankers Control The Government
On Monday, newly-released footage showed that D.C. Democrat Council member Trayon White Sr. (Ward 8) has a history of believing in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories which comes just as he tries to repair his image after claiming that Jewish bankers control the weather as part of a plot to take over cities.
D.C. Democrat @TrayonWhite also says that Jewish bankers control the federal government.
“There’s this whole concept with the Rothschilds, control the World Bank, as we all know — infusing dollars into major cities,” said White. “They really pretty much control the fed gov…” pic.twitter.com/VqCHTHgxiQ
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 20, 2018
During a February 27, 2018 meeting with top city officials, White claimed that the Rothschilds control the world bank and the U.S. federal government. – READ MORE