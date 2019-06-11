Facebook Has Banned The Word “Honk” For Violating Their Community Standards

Bad news today for those who love to chat on Facebook about cars, especially when you need to <censored> your horn.

Even worse news for those country music fans who can’t get enough Blank-y tonk music. And if you’re an old school WWF fan, you may no longer be able to reference your favorite wrestler, the Blank-y Tonk Man.

Yes, that’s right: just when you thought the censorship from social media outlets like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter had hit a fever pitch, its now being reported that Facebook is removing the word “honk” from its platform. View image on Twitter

As we drift further into an amalgam of Idiocracy mixed with A Brave New World, the banning of the word “honk” – attributed to the “clown world” meme, a nihilistic joke that many are adopting to protest the last few years of liberal censorship – has been the next inevitable step toward total overreach by our new silicon valley overlords. – READ MORE