Pence confirms Trump administration denied US embassy requests to fly Pride flag

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday confirmed that the Trump administration denied requests from U.S. embassies around the world to display a rainbow flag to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month.

“I’m aware that the State Department indicated that on the flag pole of our American embassies that one flag should fly, and that’s the American flag, and I support that,” Pence told NBC News in an interview released Monday.

Pence’s remarks come days after the news outlet first reported that the Trump administration was rejecting requests from U.S. embassies to fly the flag outside — an apparent reversal from the Obama administration.

At least four U.S. embassies — in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia — were reportedly denied permission to fly flags in support of the LGBTQ community.


