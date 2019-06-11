Samuel L. Jackson Unimpressed by 2020 Democrats: ‘Wish’ Stacey Abrams Would Run

Leftwing Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson on Monday expressed empathy toward the crowded 2020 Democrat field, saying he wishes that failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) would challenge President Donald Trump for the White House.

Appearing on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Samuel L. Jackson said that he has “not yet” found any of the 24 Democrats running for president that floats his boat. “I just haven’t been inspired by what everybody’s trying to do, say, prove — whatever,” said the Avengers: Endgame actor.

“I kinda wish somebody as people-friendly in my mind as Stacey Abrams was running,” he continued, prompting several cheers from the audience.

Despite his lack of enthusiasm for the 2020 field, Jackson assured that he’s “definitely voting with the resistance whatever happens. Let there be no doubt.” – READ MORE