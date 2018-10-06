Facebook employees melt down because company VP sat behind friend Kavanaugh at hearing

A Facebook executive has apologized after his appearance at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford caused “outrage” among employees, according to The New York Times.

Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president for global public policy, sat behind Kavanaugh during the hearing; the two are friends. Many employees, however, interpreted Kaplan’s support for his friend as offensive to women and sexual assault victims.

“Let’s assume for a minute that our VP of Policy understands how Senate hearings work,” one employee wrote in an internal post. “His seat choice was intentional, knowing full well that journalists would identify every public figure appearing behind Kavanaugh. He knew this would cause outrage internally, but he knew that he couldn’t get fired for it. This was a protest against our culture, and a slap in the face to his fellow employees.”

Kaplan is a former Marine who also clerked for two conservative justices in the past. He has been friends with the Kavanaughs for quite some time.

“I have known Brett and Ashley Kavanaugh for 20 years,” Kaplan wrote in a note. “They are my and my wife Laura’s closest friends in D.C. I was in their wedding; he was in ours. Our kids have grown up together.”- READ MORE

Hacked Facebook users could be owed as much as 6,000 pounds ($7,800) in compensation as a result of the security breach revealed last week.

Legal experts have told The Sun that damages could run into the “thousands” for anyone affected by the hack — if you can prove you felt distressed.

Last Friday, Facebook revealed that hackers gained access to 50 million accounts.

The breach was possible thanks to several bugs in Facebook’s systems, which were exploited by hackers.

It meant that attackers were able to log in as absolutely anyone — and access their profiles, photos, friend lists, and even private messages.

Facebook logged 90 million users out as a safety precaution, but the bugs had been live in the website’s code since June 2017.- READ MORE