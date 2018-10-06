NY Times Columnist Thinks Chuck Grassley’s Soros Theory ‘An Anti-Semitic Smear’

New York Times columnist David Leonhardt accused Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) of pushing “an anti-Semitic smear” after the Senate Judiciary Chairman accused liberal billionaire philanthropist George Soros of staging the protests against Brett Kavanaugh.

“Let’s be clear here: Charles Grassley is a United States Senator. He is responsible for his words,” Leonhardt wrote in response to a Fox Business interivew in-which Grassley makes the Soros claims. “And his words here amount to an anti-Semitic smear.”

Let's be clear here: Charles Grassley is a United States Senator. He is responsible for his words. And his words here amount to an anti-Semitic smear. https://t.co/MXINMHkL9J — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) October 5, 2018

When asked about the possibility of Soros involvement in the demonstrations against Kavanaugh and senators who are supporting or are not opposing the nominee, Grassley said, “I have heard so many people believe that [Soros is involved]. I tend to believe it.”

“I believe it fits in his attack mold that he has and how he uses his billions and billions of resources I think it promotes incivility in American society,” he added – READ MORE

President Donald Trump Dismissed The Hordes Of Liberal Protesters Flocking To The Supreme Court And Capitol Hill On Friday.

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Don’t fall for it!”

Trump commented on the protesters after over 300 over them were arrested by Capitol Hill police on Thursday.- READ MORE