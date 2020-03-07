Facebook Censors Trump Campaign Ads, Claims ‘Census Interference’

Social media giant Facebook has removed Trump campaign ads which refer to an online survey as the “Official 2020 Congressional District Census,” claiming the ads violate the company’s policy on disinformation and interference with the 2020 census.

The Wall Street Journal reports that social media giant Facebook has removed campaign ads from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee that referred to an online survey as a census. Facebook alleges that the ads violated a company policy designed to prevent the spread of disinformation and other interference relating to the nationwide 2020 census which is set to go online next week.

The ads from the Trump campaign began running online last week and asked people to take the “Official 2020 Congressional District Census” which then directed Facebook users to a website for fundraising to support President Trump’s re-election. The ads stated: “The information we gather from this survey will help us craft our strategies for YOUR CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.”

Facebook stated this week that it was the first time that the company had removed a Trump campaign ad for violating its census interference policy, with a spokesperson stating: “There are policies to prevent confusion around the U.S. Census, and this is an example of those being enforced.” – READ MORE

