Winona Ryder: Last Few Years Under Trump Have Been ‘A Mind Boggling Like Nightmare’

Actress Winona Ryder trashed President Donald Trump while promoting her new HBO limited series The Plot Against America, saying that the past few years have been “a mind boggling like nightmare.”

Ryder told Variety at the show’s red carpet premiere in New York on Wednesday that she signed on to the project because the story is “so incredibly timely.”

Based on the acclaimed Philip Roth novel, The Plot Against America imagines an alternative history of the United States where aviator Charles Lindbergh won the presidential election of 1940 and ushered in a fascist “America first” regime in which Jews are persecuted.

The limited series, which premieres on HBO on March 16, co-stars Zoe Kazan and John Turturro.

Ryder said working on the series made her want to “speak out” and “do whatever I can” against the Trump administration.

“Obviously a lot has been weighing on all of our minds. The whole fear of ‘the other’ in the eyes of fascism, what’s happening at the border, all of that is so outrageous and I think the last few years has been such a mind boggling like nightmare in so many ways,” Ryder told Variety. – READ MORE

