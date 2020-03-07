Trump Says a ‘Lack of Talent’ Not Sexism Was Responsible for Warren Dropping out of Race

After Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) ended her presidential campaign, many wondered if sexism played a role in her inability to gain traction.

However, on Friday, President Donald Trump has his own theory about why Warren failed to win her party’s nomination.

He said, “I think lack of talent was her problem. She had a tremendous lack of talent.”

“She was a good debater. She destroyed Mike Bloomberg very quickly like it was nothing. That was easy for her. But, people don’t like her. She’s a very mean person, and people don’t like her.” – READ MORE

