New high school history textbook teaches Trump is mentally ill and his supporters are racists

An updated edition of a high school history textbook promotes an anti-Trump narrative and is laced with innuendos that his supporters and white people in general are racists.

Alex On-Air, a talk show host with WNOW-FM radio in Indianapolis, Indiana, posted several examples from the textbook on Twitter, and the story was also reported by The American Mirror.

“In case you didn’t think there was an effort going on in public schools to indoctrinate kids with an anti-conservative agenda, a friend of mine took pictures and highlighted parts of this AP US History book,” the WNOW radio host wrote on Twitter.

In case you didn’t think there was an effort going on in public schools to indoctrinate kids with an anti-conservative agenda, a friend of mine took pictures and highlighted parts of this AP US History book. pic.twitter.com/rj2AN3MIqI — Alex On-Air (@yoalexrapz) April 13, 2018

The textbook, “By The People,” by James W. Fraser is geared for Advanced Placement high school students in grades 9-12, according to its publisher’s website. The book, published by textbook giant Pearson, is an updated edition and carries a 2019 copyright mark.

A section of the book reads:

Trump’s supporters saw the vote as a victory for the people who, like themselves, had been forgotten in a fast-changing America–a mostly older, often rural or suburban, and overwhelmingly white group. Clinton’s supporters feared that the election had been determined by people who were afraid of a rapidly developing ethnic diversity of the country, discomfort with their candidate’s gender, and nostalgia for an earlier time in the nation’s history. They also worried about the mental instability of the president-elect and the anger that he and his supporters brought to the nation. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1