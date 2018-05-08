Facebook Accused of ‘Suggesting’ Terrorists Add Each Other as Friends

Facebook is helping Islamic terrorists connect with one another, according to two British researchers who have studied the social media giant.

“This project has laid bare Facebook’s inability or unwillingness to efficiently address extremist content on their site,” said Gregory Waters of the Counter Extremism Project, one of the authors of the study, according to a report in the Telegraph.

“The failure to effectively police its platform has allowed Facebook to become a place where extensive (Islamic State) supporting networks exist, propaganda is disseminated, people are radicalized and new supporters are recruited,” he said.

Waters and fellow researcher Robert Postings examined the Facebook activity of 1,000 Islamic State supporters in 96 countries. They said that terrorists were often introduced to one another through Facebook’s “suggested friends” feature.

Postings said that after clicking on news accounts of the Islamic uprising in the Philippines, he received a vast number of friend suggestions connecting him with extremists in that part of the world.

“Facebook, in their desire to connect as many people as possible, have inadvertently created a system which helps connect extremists and terrorists,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1