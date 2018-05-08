True Pundit

James Woods DESTROYS Michelle Obama for shaming women who ‘let Trump win’

Posted on by
Imagine being so arrogant that you think the only reason the other party won the presidential election was that you let them. Or more specifically, that women let them win.

From Breitbart: Obama said,”Sorry, in light of this last election, I’m concerned about us as women and how we think. And what is really going on. What is going on in our heads where we let that happen, you know?” READ MORE

Michelle Obama thinks they 'let' Trump win. WOW.

