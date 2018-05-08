James Woods DESTROYS Michelle Obama for shaming women who ‘let Trump win’

Imagine being so arrogant that you think the only reason the other party won the presidential election was that you let them. Or more specifically, that women let them win.

You didn’t “let” anything happen. The citizens of the United States, through the power of the Constitution, duly elected a President of their choice. May come as a shock to you, madam, but the People speak in America. We don’t do what you “let” us do. https://t.co/LONhWHMxsE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 6, 2018

From Breitbart: Obama said,”Sorry, in light of this last election, I’m concerned about us as women and how we think. And what is really going on. What is going on in our heads where we let that happen, you know?” – READ MORE

