WATCH: Kashuv Steps Up to the Mic, Hits Audience with Powerful Pro-2nd Amendment Statement

It took teenager Kyle Kashuv 12 words on Saturday to define the challenge facing gun rights supporters and offer a ringing call to action.

“No matter what they say, they will not take our guns away!” Kashuv declared at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Dallas.

Kashuv has drawn attention for his pro-Second Amendment views, which have been in stark contrast to the anti-gun voices of other students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, site of the February school shooting that left 17 people dead. – READ MORE

'No matter what they say...'

