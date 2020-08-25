Tim Scott Inspires: ‘Our Family Went From Cotton To Congress In One Lifetime’ (VIDEO)

In stark contrast to most of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last week, Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott landed a most inspiring speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), relaying his story from high school flunky to senator, and his family’s great advancement as African Americans in the matter of a lifetime.

“Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” said Scott, who’s routinely maligned for being a black Republican. “And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last.”

“Do we want a society that breeds success, or a culture that cancels everything it even slightly disagrees with?” Scott continued. “I know where I stand, because you see, I am living my mother’s American Dream.” – READ MORE

