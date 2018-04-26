“Explosive” Recovered FBI Strzok and Page Texts Expected Today

The thousands of missing text messages between the embattled FBI lovers are expected to be delivered to Congressional investigators Thursday afternoon, after a long drawn out battle behind closed doors between the Department of Justice and Congressional leaders, this reporter has learned.

In January, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced that his team of IT experts recovered the Samsung 5 cellphones of FBI Special agent Peter Strzok and his paramour FBI Attorney Lisa Page, both now at the center of numerous ongoing Congressional investigations. The pair is being investigated for their involvement in the Bureau’s investigation into President Trump’s campaign and alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election. The agents were also involved in the FBI’s investigation into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her use of a private server to conduct government business while she was Secretary of State.

The missing text messages were from a critical time period during the FBI’s investigation into Trump, from December 2016 until May 2017, when then president-elect Trump and his team were in transition. It was also during that time that members of the Obama administration were unmasking members of the Trump campaign in electronic and telephonic communications.

“We’re expecting them this afternoon,” said a Congressional official with knowledge Thursday, with regard to the texts. “We hear it could be explosive stuff.”

