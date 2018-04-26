WATCH: Women Break Down Crying At Cosby Guilty Verdict

Women standing outside the courtroom broke down and cried when they heard news that Bill Cosby was found guilty of all charges raised against him.

Cosby was accused of engaging in a pattern of assault where he would drug women to incapacitate them and then sexually assault them. The first iteration of his trial in June ended in a mistrial after the jury could not come to a verdict. During the second trial, the prosecution focused on proving that pattern of behavior and had five women testify about their experiences with Cosby. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1