WATCH: Women Break Down Crying At Cosby Guilty Verdict
Women standing outside the courtroom broke down and cried when they heard news that Bill Cosby was found guilty of all charges raised against him.
Cosby was accused of engaging in a pattern of assault where he would drug women to incapacitate them and then sexually assault them. The first iteration of his trial in June ended in a mistrial after the jury could not come to a verdict. During the second trial, the prosecution focused on proving that pattern of behavior and had five women testify about their experiences with Cosby. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller